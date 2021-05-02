Faryal Makhdoom revealed she was called a “gold-digger” and a “doormat” after taking him back.

Faryal Makhdoom Says She Was Called ‘Gold-Digger’ After Taking Back ‘Divorced’ Khan

New York beauty Faryal and former boxing champ Amir split in 2017 after he was caught having a string of affairs.

But Faryal insists she took him back for the sake of their family — and not because he is worth £60MILLION.

In BBC Three documentary Meet The Khans: Big In Bolton, which launches this Sunday on iPlayer then airs the next night on BBC1, she says: “Me being a young girl, I would feel kind of betrayed.

“My marriage did go into a really bad place where it was like, ‘That’s it, there is no turning back’.

“But I found out I was pregnant with my second child, so she was like such a blessing, my little angel.

“I thought, ‘For my children’s sake, I’m going to make this work’.

“So when you hear people say, ‘Oh, she’s a gold-digger’ or, ‘She’s a doormat’ and stuff, it’s so hurtful.”

Faryal also seems to

explain away his affairs, saying that while friends in his home town of Bolton used to spend their youth partying, he was constantly training.

Speaking to a therapist on the show, she says: “My husband is such an amazing guy but he was never really able to properly enjoy his youth because of all the hard work he did.

“So he kind of never got it out of his system and he’d get caught in the wrong places.

“I saw a great guy who had potential to change and, (him) being the father of my children, it was like I wanted to try harder. I don’t think I wanted to give up.”

Bolton-born Amir tells the show his cheating days are behind him after taking Faryal to “hell and back”.

And Faryal reveals she gladly gave up the prospect of an independent life when the light-welterweight ring king wooed her.

She says: “I wanted to be a lawyer, I wanted to go into corporate law. But then when Amir came into my life I was just like, ‘Forget school, I got myself a millionaire’.”