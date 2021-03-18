Faryal Makhdoom Says Her Son will ‘NEVER’ Follow In Dad Amir Khan’s Footsteps

Faryal Markhdoom has revealed she would ‘never’ let her son Zaviyar follow in his father Amir Khan’s footsteps and become a boxer.

The brunette, 29, made the admission in a fan Q&A on Instagram Stories where she also revealed that Amir, 34, made the first move when they met in New York in 2012.

Faryal, who is also mother to Lamaisah, six, and Alayna, two, with Amir, did not elaborate on why she did not want Zaviyar, 11 months, to go into his father’s career.

The social media star, who welcomed Zaviyar in February of last year, also revealed it was Amir who approached her when they first met at a party in her native New York.

Asked who made the first move, she replied: ‘Amir of course’.

Faryal admitted that she wasn’t too familiar with Amir when they met, saying: ‘I didn’t know much about his career but I knew

he was some sort of boxer.’

Also during the Q&A, Faryal said that she won’t let Amir have any say over changes she makes to their home.

Asked: ‘Will Amir have any input with the house decor?’ she replied: ‘Not a chance. He can just pay for it.’

Faryal was asked for advice about feeling pressure to get married, but she insisted she felt none when her and Amir got hitched in 2013.

She wrote: ‘Never feel pressured. It happens in A LOT of Asian families and it’s not cool. You’ll know when you’re ready. Don’t ever make a decision based on someone else.’

Faryal also discussed her weight during the Q&A, saying she currently weighs ‘110 pounds’ (7st 8lbs).

It comes after she recently told how she had lost six pounds after she came down with crisis in December.

She said on Instagram: ‘I lost about six pounds, it’s driving me nuts.’

She then said in a Snapchat post: ‘I’ve lost about six pounds because I’ve not been eating properly and it’s making me so sad.’