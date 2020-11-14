Faryal Makhdoom Regrets Getting Married at 21 and Rules Out Having More Kids

Faryal Makhdoom admitted she regrets getting married at the age of 21 in a candid Instagram Q&A earlier this week.

The influencer, now 29, reflected on being ‘too young to go through the s**t I did’ as she insisted she would have ‘enjoyed my youth a bit more because it never comes back’.

New Yorker Faryal, who shares Lamaisah, six, Alayna, two, and Muhammad Zaviyar, eight months, with the boxer, 33, also ruled out having more children as she enthused: ‘I’m blessed with three and that’s enough’.

When she was asked what she would change if she could go back in time, the media personality said: ‘1. I would change the age I got married. I was too young to have gone through the s**t I did. Lol.’

The mother-of-three also confessed

she would have furthered her education as she explained: ‘2. I would’ve finished law school’, before adding: ‘3. Enjoy my youth a bit more because it never comes back.’

Earlier this year, Amir Khan shared the secret to their relationship is having a separate house as he resides in a two-bedroom ‘lad pad’ attached to their main home in Bolton from time to time.

The former welterweight champion stressed the importance of ‘having your own space’ in a relationship as he juggles his successful sporting career with fatherhood.

The boxer said taking brief breaks from his partner has made their bond ‘stronger’, declaring: ‘I swear it’s the best thing ever.

‘I do think having a separate house has also made our relationship stronger, because you’re not in each other’s face all the time. I still need my own space sometimes, to have my friends over and have a little chill. And Faryal can do the same.’