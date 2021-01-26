Faryal Makhdoom is not only known as the wife of superstar boxer Ami Khan but also a fashion icon, an entrepreneur and a beauty influencer.

Faryal Makhdoom Mocked As She Shares Her Latest Picture

The duo had become part of a huge controversy in recent years when Makhdoom publicised that she wanted to be separated from Khan, despite sharing three children, Lamaisah, Alayna and Zaviyar together.

Over time, Makhdoom has made the news for face alterations, leaving fans unhappy. Just recently, she posted a photo of herself in an olive tone blazer with heavy makeup resembling none other than Kylie Jenner.

Few minutes into the post, the beauty mogul began getting a lot of hate comments from netizens disapproving the way she has started to look in her photos, especially the ones she puts

up on Instagram.

“No hate but I have seen her very up n close before all the knives she went under and I must say, that was a better version of this human,” said one upset fan.

Another followed it up with, “Finally done with your Dubai trip? The way these ‘influencers’ are shoving Dubai, Gucci and Prada, Iv everyone’s face whilst the majority of the country is suffering illness, death, unemployment, high suicide rates etc makes me sick. Tacky!”

Previously, Makhdoom faced backlash after describing her husband’s music choice as ‘gay,’ She was accused of making a homophobic slur that triggered the LGBTQ community online.

