Wife of British Pakistani boxer Amir Khan, Faryal Makhdoom’s recent photoshoot has landed her in hot waters for being a hypocrite.

Faryal Makhdoom Labeled A Hypocrite For Her Pictures in Hijab and Abaya

Makhdoom’s pictures are making rounds on social media after she shared a picture of herself in a Hijab and an Abaya with a caption, “Thank you God for blessing me much more than I deserve.”

People on social media called Makhdoom her hypocrite for promoting a religious dress in the previous post and wearing a revealing outfit in the next.

Some comments are mentioned below over Faryal’s recent post:

You can’t expect people not to judge you when you dress like a convertible. You give your fan following the wrong impression.



I don’t agree with all the hate, but do agree that it’s kinda conflicting. One day body on show, the next day full abayah. I think hijab and this style of religious attire should be a dedication or not at all. But, u look stunning x

dont understand you at all. one minute you’re dressed outrageously.then you’re like this.

Lol one minute you’re bra is out and the next you got the hijab! Thank God for money

This has to be a joke…… one day half covered other days fully covered. Must be on a rotational bases

People will never be happy. Now, she is fully covered and still people managed to

find something to complain about. Imam Ali said the biggest flaw is being interested in other people’s flaws. Honestly, this toxic obsession with women in my so called “peaceful” community needs to end. This lady has been getting trolled for eight years. Nobody deserves this mental torture. Those who troll her are the same people crying why the world has Islamophobia, why the world hates us and questions the religion of peace. Are trolls peaceful Muslims??? It isn’t just her pictures that represent Islam but also the hundreds of vile comments that a mother of three children gets flooded with everyday not that I am saying a woman needs to have a baby in order to be respected. And why do people only troll Faryal using the religion card??? How come Amir Khan never gets trolled by the moral police??? Is he modest??? Or does he have a free pass or a license to do anything he wants to just because he is a MAN!!!! Honestly, I am done with my Muslim community. And I will say this again, if you genuinely care about Islam’s image then comment on Pakistani and Muslim grooming gangs in England, who have been raping white underaged girls using drugs in Rotherham since 1997 but nobody will talk about that because they are men and men can do anything. The double standards and hypocrisy in my “peaceful” community is mind blowing.