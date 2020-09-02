The boxer and his wife are the stars new reality TV serie, Meet The Khans: Big In Bolton which is coming soon on @bbc @bbcthree. Which promises to offer an ‘access all areas’ look into their lives.

Faryal Makhdoom Excited To Announce Her Reality TV Series “Meet The Khans” at BBC Three

Meet The Khans: Big In Bolton (w/t) takes is into the world of Olympic medallist and boxing World Champion Amir Khan and his fashion and beauty influencer wife, Faryal Makhdoom. Its an access areas look into the dynamics of this young couple in Amir’s beloved Bolton as they juggle a young family, their relationship and career pressures under the glare of modern media.

The couple have lived in Bolton since their lavish wedding in New York 2013.

They have three children, Lamaisah, six, Alayna, two, and Muhammad Zaviyar, who was born earlier this year.

The show was announced at a session for Edinburgh TV Festival earlier this week, where BBC Three controller Fiona Campbell spoke about new titles that will be coming to the channel.

In this access all areas series into the dynamics of this young couple, famed for their colourful lifestyle; we join them in Amir’s beloved Bolton, meeting the extended Khan clan, his trusted gang of old mates and the boxing hub where he mentors young local lads and follow ambitious entrepreneur Faryal, as she ramps up her business plans, all this with three mini Khans in tow!

The series follows The Khans as they juggle a young family, their relationship and career pressures under the glare of modern media; what’s next for the superstar boxer, who has notched up 33 wins, world titles and an Olympic medal and will their business dreams come true – as they work together on a multi-million pound wedding venue and Faryal launches her cosmetic range.

Meet the Khans: Big In Bolton (w/t) is an 8×30′ series made by Chatterbox. It is commissioned by Fiona Campbell, Controller, BBC Three and Nasfim Haque, Commissioning Editor, Popular Factual. The Executive Producers are Nav Raman and Ali Quirk, the Series Director is Josh Jacobs.