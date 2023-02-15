She is previously been called out for photoshopping photos of herself and is a regular target for online trolls.

Faryal Makhdoom Disables Comments ‘Photoshopped Pictures’ After Criticism

But it seems Faryal Makhdoom, 31 – the wife of boxer Amir Khan – has taken matters into her own hand – disabling comments on a recent photo that appears may have been filtered or edited.

In her latest photo on Instagram, the influencer can be seen pouting in a metallic green jumpsuit with large bow and cinched waste – with no comments allowed.

Yet in an earlier picture from the same event with her husband, taken on the red carpet, it seemed the outfit was a slightly darker shade, her face appeared incredibly smooth and doll-like and her waist a little more defined.

The couple were pictured attended the re-opening of Ling Ling in Dubai three days ago.

A photograph shows the couple standing together, with Faryal smiling at the camera.

Yet on Instagram, a similar photo shows Faryal in what seems to be a heavily-edited version with a cinched waist.

She is also highly made-up, while the comments on the post were also disabled.

It is not the first time Faryal has seemingly photoshopped herself.

In 2021, the model’s waist looked very distorted in the picture as she posed beside her son Muhammad, 14 months, on a swing in Dubai.

Wearing a tight black sleeveless top, her midriff looked tiny and had grey blurred lines along the outline.

Her trousers also appeared to look crumpled and not in line with her hips and waist in the picture.

Her followers were quick to point out the blunder

in the comments section, accusing her of editing her images.

Another said: ‘Why would you edit your waist like that’, as another stated: ‘Waist is definitely photoshopped, but you look great’.

A fourth said: ‘Forgot to photoshop your jeans luv, while a fifth commented saying: ‘Stop the editing girl you don’t need it’.

The former model has also hit back in the past at online trolls.

She wrote: ‘Uploaded a simple pic on my Instagram and the non-stop vicious comments have started. Like p**s off…’

The influencer continued: ‘Leave me the f**k alone.. jog on with ur sad life and stop obsessing over mine.

‘The energy you waste giving someone hate, putting them down. Using words like transgender, s**t, b***h.. haven’t your parents raised you well with that potty mouth!

‘The worst bit is that it’s the men that are the worst. LOL’ (sic).

However she insists the criticism levelled at her on social media, where she keeps followers regularly updated on her movements, is unjustified because she is a working mother.

Discussing the issue during Thursday evening’s edition of Meet The Khans: Big In Bolton, Faryal, 30, described herself as a constant presence in her children’s lives, but admitted she was juggling parenthood with a professional career.

She said: ‘I enjoy being a full-time mum, at the same time I also work. So, I’m not as hands on as other mothers are.

‘There’s a lot of pressure, like on social media, with people saying why aren’t you with your kids, and why are you travelling? It’s a bit unfair because you are more than just a mum.’