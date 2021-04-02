Amir Khan’s wife got emotional during a therapy session as she opened up on online abuse about her husband’s previous infidelity scandals.

Faryal Makhdoom Bursts into Tears for Online ‘Miserable, Mean Trolls’

In conversation with psychologist Emma Kenny, the 29-year model discussed nasty comments she has to deal with, saying: ‘Someone posted, “oh you’re on your high horse you look so happy. Don’t forget about the time your husband was constantly in the papers and there were cheating allegations and your marriage was on the rocks!”

‘That’s so harsh, it was so much in one paragraph. It obviously does upset me!’

Faryal broke down in tears while sharing her words: ‘I do have a thick skin and put up with a lot of abuse online. But putting up with things that are said about my husband, my family, my relationship, my children, is something that kind of hurts.’

‘You look at celebrities and you think ‘oh she’s got everything, she’s got a famous husband, children, money…’

‘There is that jealousy and envy which comes with it. But I’ve been through so much s**t you have no reason to be jealous. You have to be a really bad person to be miserable and mean towards someone to put that person down. It shows your character.’

The couple wed eight years ago, and live in Bolton in the UK. They split for six months in 2017 after Amir was caught up in cheating scandals. They got back together and Amir has insisted those days are behind them.

Despite backlash in December amid his trips to the UEA amid the crisis, Amir, 34, was back on a plane on Thursday, bound for Dubai International Airport.