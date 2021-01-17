The video, posted on Wednesday, saw Khan playing music for for his wife, while she winced and covered her face. She said: “Everyone needs to see the lion in me, not the real wuss.”

Faryal Makhdoom Brands Husband Amir Khan’s Taste As ‘Gay’ While He Plays Music

The song in the video is hardly audible, but Makhdoom said: “This is such a gay song, please don’t.”

Amir Khan has previously come under fire for deadnaming transgender Olympian Caitlyn Jenner on his Snapchat.

Both Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom have also been criticised for flouting rules

The pair flew to Dubai in December, despite Faryal Makhdoom saying she had lost her sense of taste. She claimed has symptoms caused her to lose six pounds.

The UAE was removed from the UK’s travel corridor list on Monday, and she took to Snapchat again

to slam the decision.

Her caption said: “The British government has failed the UK. New rules around every corner with practically no warning. Feel like I’m living in a dictatorship.”

Amir Khan ignored rules about coming into contact with someone with symptoms, attending the Globe Soccer Awards where he was seen shaking hands with Cristiano Ronaldo.

This year, Khan and Makhdoom will be the stars of a new reality TV series documenting their lives called Meet the Khans. It will air on BBC Three in March.

The BBC say the show “takes us into the world of Olympic medallist and boxing world champion Amir Khan and his fashion and beauty influencer wife, Faryal Makhdoom.

“It’s an access areas look into the dynamics of this young couple in Amir’s beloved Bolton as they juggle a young family, their relationship and career pressures under the glare of modern media.”