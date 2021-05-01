Faryal Makhdoom looked incredible in a new outfit as she celebrated Ramadan with her family in Dubai.

Faryal Makdhoom Replies If She Is Pregnant With Her 4th Child ?

The wife of Amir Khan, 29, took to her social media pages earlier this week to share a gorgeous photo with her fans.

Mum-of-three Faryal was glowing as she posed, her fans were also blown away by the snap, with one person writing: “So perfect, have lovely Ramadan.”

“ERMMMMM WOW YOU LOOK GORGEOUS,” a second shared.

But many fans were confused with her fitted outfit and thoughts she is pregnant.

One of her fan asked, Pregnant??????

Omg expecting again !!! How many weeks

So Beautiful, is it a old Pic…or are you Pregnant again…Oh, no not again, you and Amir is really having so much fun…take it easy girl…

Pregnancy or what or is this the new funny pose ?! Lol good luck

This outfit is confusing the shape everything about it..The colours nice..

To which Farayl replied to one of her fan, Nope, the shirts just loose fitted. Be the best you she

shared alongside her picture.

In recent months, Faryal and her husband have been the centre of attention after their family reality show Meet the Khans: Big in Bolton came out on BBC Three.

Faryal opened up on her relationship with Amir in the series, as she revealed he no longer cheats on her now he’s an “old man”, although she stated: “We’ve been through hell and back.”

The fighter has been accused of cheating more than nine times but vows he is a “changed man”.

The New Yorker has forgiven him but still struggles with being branded a “gold-digger” and a “doormat” by social media trolls. She also had a bitter spat with Amir’s family.

Faryal insists: “We’ve moved on. The past is the past, we were young, we grew up together – the bad and the good.

“Amir was so famous and so young when I first started dating him and married him, and now it’s like… he’s an old man!”

“It changes with time,” agrees Amir. “When you have three kids, it changes your responsibilities. I’ve had that crazy life before, now I’m a changed man.”