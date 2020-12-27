Faryal Makdhoom is being criticised for travelling abroad despite the symptoms. She didn’t state how long ago this happened or if she was tested for it or not, but still traveled to Dubai for the glitzy event.

Faryal Makdhoom Lost Her Senses of Taste and Smell But Still Jetted Off to Dubai

Mother-of-three Faryal told her 900,000 Instagram followers: ‘I lost about six pounds, it’s driving me nuts.’

She then said in a Snapchat post: ‘I’ve lost about six pounds because I’ve not been eating properly and it’s making me so sad.’

But in the online Q&A video, one fan asked: ‘How did you lose six pounds?’

Faryal said on Instagram: ‘Because I’ve not been properly eating. Because I couldn’t taste anything for about like two-and-a-half weeks.’

The video was also posted on her Snapchat but with the reference

to her loss of taste edited out.

The couple are currently holidaying in Dubai despite her revealing she had one of the main symptoms. Anyone displaying symptoms should not be able to fly.

Amir posted on his Snapchat, ‘Lovely day in Dubai’ with a video as they enjoyed a meal.

Faryal also shared Snapchat videos of their hotel pool near the five-star Burj Al Arab hotel. She said: ‘This resort is just…’ and a sticking tongue out emoji.

Boxer Amir Khan also had breached the rules of 6 earlier. It is not known if Khan is exempt from the current rules given his status as a sporting professional, but if he is not, then the overseas travel documented on his Instagram profile would suggest he is in breach of the regulations.

He was also previously accused of breaking restrictions in August when he celebrated Eid with friends and family in Bolton.