Dan Marsh, cosmetic surgeon at The Plastic Surgery Group said that Faryal Makhdoom had been under the knife for her changing looks. Cosmetic Surgeon told this right after Faryal Makhdoom came on interview live from Toronto, Canada in Holly and Philip on This Morning.

Faryal had Rhinoplasty, Injectables, Lip and Cheek Fillers for Better Looks, Surgeon

Dan Marsh is cosmetic surgeon at The Plastic Surgery Group, Harley Street, told about what he believes Faryal might’ve had done to her face.

He said it looks as though she has had rhinoplasty. Rhinoplasty is surgery to reshape the nose. It can make the nose larger or smaller; change the angle of the nose in relation to the upper lip; alter the tip of the nose; or correct bumps, indentations, or other defects in the nose.

Her nose looks to have been

slimmed and flattened along the center and she looks to have had it shortened slightly, the tip of the nose has been refined.

He told Injectables had probably been used to enhance the young woman’s face. It’s likely that she’s had lip fillers, both her upper and lower lip look fuller than before, and possibly cheek fillers too to lift her cheeks.

The selfie-loving Faryal Makhdoom is well-known on social media with more than 560,000 followers on Instagram and over 100,000 on Twitter.

Today when she appeared on ITV program the viewers were distracted by her appearance. People took Twitter and Tweeted about her heavy make-up. one user said

What the hell Amir Khan’s wife has done to her face? she doesn’t even look like herself anymore.