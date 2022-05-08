Faryal Didn’t Like $1M Wedding With Amir Khan: ‘Regrets Inviting 4,000 Guests’

Posted on by

Faryal Makhdoom would change everything about her wedding to famous boxer Amir Khan, if she could go back in time. 

Faryal Didn't Like $1M Wedding With Amir Khan: 'Regrets Inviting 4,000 Guests'
Faryal Didn’t Like $1M Wedding With Amir Khan: ‘Regrets Inviting 4,000 Guests’

Speaking on the couple’s reality show Meet the Khans: Big In Bolton on Thursday night, Faryal said: “I wish I could change everything about my wedding.

The couple tied the knot with around 400 guests in a lavish ceremony in New York worth $1million.

“I’d changed the way I dressed because I’m more in fashion now and I’m definitely more confident to be who I am and be in front of the camera all the time.’

She added that she would renew her wedding vows in the upcoming year: “Maybe on my tenth anniversary [which is] in another year.

For how she wants a different wedding, Faryal added: “I think I would just do

a beach wedding with a hundred people you know rather than four thousand people that you barely even know, and really enjoy it.”

‘I’d changed the way I dressed because I’m more in fashion now and I’m definitely more confident to be who I am and be in front of the camera all the time.’

When asked if she’d renew her vows, she said: ‘Maybe on my tenth anniversary [which is] in another year.

‘I think I would just do a beach wedding with a hundred people you know rather than four thousand people that you barely even know, and really enjoy it.’

Faryal and Amir had a second bash in Amir’s native Britain in his hometown of Bolton a week after they got married in the US in 2013. They invited a reported 4,000 people to the occasion.

Faryal and Amir share young daughters Lamaisah, eight, Alayna, four, and son Muhammad, two.

Recent Posts From Google

  1. Adnan Afzal, 35, Jailed for 23 Years for Assaulting a Woman in Kirklees
    Posted on by
  2. Police Issue Photo of £70K Watch Stolen from Boxer Amir Khan at Gunpoint
    Posted on by
  3. Faryal Didn’t Like $1M Wedding With Amir Khan: ‘Regrets Inviting 4,000 Guests’
    Posted on by
  4. British YouTube ‘Bald and Bankrupt’ Arrested Near Russian Spaceport in Kazakhstan
    Posted on by
  5. Aamir Liaquat, 49, Accuses Wife Dania Shah, 18, of having extra-martial affair
    Posted on by