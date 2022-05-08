Faryal Makhdoom would change everything about her wedding to famous boxer Amir Khan, if she could go back in time.

Faryal Didn’t Like $1M Wedding With Amir Khan: ‘Regrets Inviting 4,000 Guests’

Speaking on the couple’s reality show Meet the Khans: Big In Bolton on Thursday night, Faryal said: “I wish I could change everything about my wedding.

The couple tied the knot with around 400 guests in a lavish ceremony in New York worth $1million.

“I’d changed the way I dressed because I’m more in fashion now and I’m definitely more confident to be who I am and be in front of the camera all the time.’

She added that she would renew her wedding vows in the upcoming year: “Maybe on my tenth anniversary [which is] in another year.

For how she wants a different wedding, Faryal added: “I think I would just do

a beach wedding with a hundred people you know rather than four thousand people that you barely even know, and really enjoy it.”

Faryal and Amir had a second bash in Amir’s native Britain in his hometown of Bolton a week after they got married in the US in 2013. They invited a reported 4,000 people to the occasion.

Faryal and Amir share young daughters Lamaisah, eight, Alayna, four, and son Muhammad, two.