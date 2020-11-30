Following the cheating scandals of Pakistani models and actress which went viral on social media, Faryal Makhdoom who has gone through same experience tells she feel sick to her stomach when such scandals are surfaced.

Faryal Compares Cheating Husbands With Dogs Says “Always Keep Good Breed”

Earlier Model and Actress Uzma Khan’s scandal which surfaced and went viral and then Model Sadaf Kanwal tied the knot with actor Shehroz Sabzwari just after he divorced Syra Yousaf.

Faryal wrote, Wow yet again another house wrecked in Pakistan. Feel sick to my stomach.

Faryal who have and also confronted a model who was caught having affair with her husband boxer Amir Khan.

The boxer is said to have cheated with model Sophia. He has refuted the beautician’s claims.

Following the Model and actress Uzma Khan controversy Faryal Makhdoom wrote,

I despise the culture which time and time again, sees young Pakistani models and actresses pursue secret sham marriages and affairs with successful married men. They simply don’t care about the pain they cause.

It is equally disturbing and unacceptable to bully, harass, and assault a woman in her own home, a place where no person should EVER have to feel unsafe.

Despite all the painful accusations sold about my husband in the past, targeting those awful women never entered my mind. The only person you can ever expect loyalty from is your partner. No one else matters.

It also upsets me that these stories are always sensationalised because of the names attached to them. You think you know how people feel, but you don’t.

Now following Sadaf Kanwal who tied the knot with actor Shehroz Sabzwari father of one daughter, who just divorced his wife actress Syra Yousaf just few months ago. Faryal write, :Lesson

Don’t Or Kuttay Hamesha Nasli Rakhen. (Always Keep Friends and Dogs of Good Breed). Means always keep friends who are loyal.

Girls save yourself from the drama have soon self respect and don’t get involved with married men. There are plenty of single ones out there.

Being a fully grown woman, knowing the consequences of such affair, she still decided to indulged in a relationship with him. She knew all along that she was cheating his wife. She chose to have consensual relations with a married adult man. For what? Money? Shopping? Travel ?