Khan, 35, finally faces Kell Brook on Saturday night in Manchester, the culmination of a vicious 20-year rivalry.

Faryal Chose Trainer and Team for Amir’s Grudge Match And Cleared Gamble

The Athens 2004 silver medal winner’s last meaningful fight was the 2019 loss to welterweight world champ Terence Crawford — who bullied him both in and out of the ring.

But Khan moved out to his old enemy’s Colorado and Nebraska camp for weeks of gruelling training and sparring after wife Faryal handpicked his new team — headed now by giant Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre — without even telling him.

Khan revealed: “My wife was the one who made the phone call to arrange it all.

“I was in Dubai, I was on holiday, and she told me to get back to the UK to pack my bags for training camp.

“I was like, ‘Why am I going to a training camp?’

“She told me I was going to train with Brian McIntyre and Terence Crawford. Initially I didn’t want to because of

what had been said around our fight.

“But she told me just to trust her — and that it would be good for me.

But his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, only gave him the green light to take the gamble when he proved to her he was taking the fight seriously.

“Faryal said to try them — I initially said no because of all the that was said — but she made the calls and before you know it, I was off.”

Sadly for the mother of Khan’s three children, she still won’t be getting a direct cut of his giant pension purse.

He laughed: “She is not getting paid for her help!

“When I first said to her I wanted the Kell Brook fight, she asked me if I was sure — and said she would only let me do it if I trained really hard and took it seriously.

“She would speak to BoMac and ask about my sparring and training. When she knew I was training hard, she came around to the idea.”