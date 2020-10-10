And people that zoom into your pictures to look for ***t you couldn’t see.. are called psychopaths.

Faryal Calls Psychopaths to Those Who ZOOM Into Her Pictures

Faryal responded to comments like, Zoom in and you can see your stripped black and white stuff inside

Who ever zoomed your picture not only with bad intention, I just zoomed to see the print either is it Strawberries or what?? They were love hearts. From comment box i realized why people zoomed into your picture.

This is not the first time Faryal is being trolled for her dressing not only from her fans but by her parents-in-law also have criticized her in past for her dressing code.

Boxer Amir Khan’s parents have claimed that their daughter-in-law’s dress code was unacceptable according to Islam.

“Faryal was adopting a dress code which in the Islamic faith was not acceptable. I am a father to two daughters whom I have treated exactly the same way as I have treated Faryal,” said Boxer’s dad Sajjad Khan told.

He said he never said anything to Faryal, but did express his concerns to his son over her pictures in such dressing which she shared on social media.

“All this started with the issue of dressing. We

kept asking Amir to tell her not to adopt such a dress code. And even if she had to wear such dresses, please don’t post it on social media,” he said.

Amir’s mother Falak said she once asked Faryal not to wear such clothes but she did not listen.

“I asked her not to wear such dresses and to take the dupatta (scarf), but she never listened. After that, we asked Amir but he told us to convey this to Faryal’s mother because she does not listen to him either,” she said.

Pakistani-American Faryal, was born in Brooklyn – her father Shaukat and mother Zia have a luxury home on Staten Island.

She graduated from Rutgers University School of Arts & Science with a double major in political science and journalism.

The model also owns her own make-up brand, Shop Faryal, and is an Instagram star and YouTuber.

On her website it says she “strives to be a role model for her little girl, showing her that sometimes the king is a woman.”

She married heavyweight boxer Amir Khan back in 2013, having been introduced to him by a mutual friend.

The couple tied the knot with a glamorous 1,000-guest ceremony at New York’s Waldorf Astoria Hotel.

Faryal and Amir have three children – two girls and a boy – Lamaisah born in 2014, Alayna in 2018, and Muhammad in 2020.