Faryal Asks Fans Who Wants to Strangle Husbands and Wants Kids in School, Tired of Staying At Home

Faryal Makhdoom posted an instagram post with caption, Raise your hand if you wanna strangle your other half during stay at home rules. .

Here the replies from her fans.

Me and my husband everyday chose a different part of our home and deep clean the area it takes us a few hours after that I cook he cleans all the dishes then we watch TV then the day is over lol so we don’t have time to argue.

Both hands. Mine needs to acquire some kind of domestic skill like some kinddddddd. Any kind.

You shouldn’t be when your living off his money js..

I don’t know how we manage but my husband and I are actually coping quite well— haha it maybe because we have a system, he’s working from home so he still disappears for a few hours in his study, and we just do our own thing in different parts of our house, and we meet twice a day to have a little chat & a cup of tea together (and then we part again) and a third time is for dinner, and if we’re in the mood for it we may even venture watching a movie or

series together during & after dinner on Netflix or Amazon Prime or whatever. It’s working!

My husband is always out working so i dont get a chance to fight or argue with him lol..

In another Post Faryal Makhdoom asked her fans, Raise your hand if you can’t wait for your kids to go back to school

Below are the replies from her fans.

Can I raise my hands and feet ?

I some time enjoy them home but yes I can’t wait for them to go back to school I actually miss school runs and mosque runs lol

I think kids r actually missing school .will b good to get them back in routine

You look amazing and I’m loving spending time with the kids at home. I use to feel like I never saw them before with being at work all the time.

Honestly I love having my kids at home, will be sad when they have to go back