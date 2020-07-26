Farooq Satar is Transgender, I Seriously like Bilawal Bhutto: Hareem Shah

TikTok star Hareem Shah called former MQM Pakistan chief Dr Farooq Sattar a transgender.

A video of Hareem Shah going viral on social media in which she is narrating the details of her meeting with Dr Farooq Sattar. Hareem Shah said that she did not enjoy meeting Farooq Sattar at all.

The video maker asked Hareem Shah if Farooq Sattar was an allopathic or a homoeopathic man, to which Hareem Shah replied that Farooq Sattar was a transgender.

It may be recalled that Hareem Shah had recently met Dr Farooq Sattar in Karachi. About which she had said that the two had met in a hotel room in which Farooq Sattar had asked her for advice on bringing his political party up.

“I like Bilawal, I seriously like him,” Shah told SAMAA

TV in an interview aired Saturday. It is not just the party chairman, but she also likes the PPP, she said.

Asked if she would like to marry him, the TikTok star said, “I can’t marry Bilawal”.

Shah has been in the news for the past few years after she started posting her selfies with prominent Pakistani politicians, including PM Imran Khan and Sheikh Rasheed, on her social media pages.

A few days ago, her video with disgruntled Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Farooq Sattar went viral on the social media too.

“Farooq Sattar has said that he has saved Hareem’s [number] as naughty girl,” Shah told SAMAA TV last week.

In December 2019, she had uploaded what she said were video calls with Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid.

“He is an old man,” she said, when asked if she would marry Rashid if a proposal is made. “Why would I marry him?”