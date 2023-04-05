Farooq Ali’s Tragic Death in Pakistan Shed light on unanswered questions

arooq Ali, 44, was found dead in his room at the Ramada by Wyndham Islamabad hotel on March 16 last year.

He had spent almost 10 months on sabbatical in the capital to fulfil his life-long dream of writing a fiction book.

But his family has faced a long battle with Pakistan authorities over the circumstances leading up to the aspiring author’s tragic death.

Now a long-awaited report has concluded Mr Ali’s death “seems to be a natural death and no evidence pointing to murder and suicide has surfaced”.

The report was released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

It follows a lengthy court process and involvement from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and Bradford West MP Naz Shah.

In a press release, a spokesperson for the family said: “Farooq’s death was believed to be murder because of the suspicious events as information was not disclosed. There’s no further evidence to suggest now it was murder.”

Speaking about the end of an emotional chapter in the family’s history, his brother Yusuf Ali told the Telegraph & Argus: “When I first got in touch with you I was really desperate for anybody that could help. It was not something that’s an everyday thing. It was such a shock. We really didn’t know what to do.

“It’s just been a difficult process all together but I’m relieved to find out it’s not murder. It was just that long haul to get that police report and the district prosecutor’s report.

“That information was available to them right from the start so they should have provided that initially. It’s been tough from day one.

“I’m just grateful for everyone especially the Telegraph & Argus, you guys really started it off for us [with the FCDO].”

Describing how his trust with Pakistan’s authorities has been impacted, he said: “If I needed to go there I’d be less trusting in the authorities in terms of security. I’d probably take precautions when I go there

myself.”

The family’s plight had seen them call for a “fair, thorough, and transparent investigation” into Mr Ali’s death.

After not having phone contact with Mr Ali for five days, the family called the hotel on March 16 to ask them to check on their guest.

Staff called back later that day to say he had suffered a heart attack – a theory the family believes was based more on observation than medical evidence.

Amid questions over the initial police investigation into the death and the lack of a mandatory post mortem, Mr Ali’s body was exhumed two months later.

The results of the post mortem were published, with the pathologist concluding: “Cause of death cannot be certain.”

The Imperial College graduate reportedly ordered room service daily and spoke regularly with one of his sisters.

The family have seen hotel CCTV which suggests Mr Ali was captured on the hotel’s CCTV for the last time on March 11.

Following the latest developments, a spokesperson for the family said: “His illness was not thought to be considered a matter of high importance at the time, given information leading up to his death was withheld.

“Farooq had suspected mental health issues (namely Narcissism) from 2002, it progressively became worse over the years and his ability to retain any kind of employment or job degraded from 2006 onwards.

The report added: “On 11.03.2022, the deceased was offered for medical service but he said that when he will need a doctor he will inform. On 16.03.2022, the door was broken and deceased was found dead. They took doctor with them for medical treatment but unfortunately, the deceased was not alive.

“A plate (don’t call) was hanging outside his room.”

In a previous statement, a spokesperson for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts said: “As we expressed previously to the decedent’s family, we continue to extend our condolences for the death of Mr Ali.”

The hotel is independently owned and operated, and no further comments would be given by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the spokesperson added.