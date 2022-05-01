Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan said the allegations against Farah Khan, a close friend of his wife Bushra Bibi, are wrong and the case against her was political vendetta against him.

Farah Khan is innocent, cases against her ‘political vendetta’: Imran Khan

While addressing a press conference, Imran Khan deemed the case against Farah “totally wrong”, saying she has been in the real estate business for 20 years.

He said that his former wife Jemima Goldsmith had been booked in a case related smuggling of antique tiles. He said that his wife Bushra Bibi doesn’t have any bank account. The PTI chairman said that initiating these cases is intended at attacking him

“It was implied Farah’s riches exponentially grew during three years. Real estate business has generated a lot of money during the last three years,” he said.

“They say that the National Accountability Bureau is independent. First of all, I ask NAB if a case can even be built against Farah Khan or not? Does this even merit a case?,” Imran questioned.

He said that the term

“wealth beyond known sources of income” applies to public office holders only. “Just check and see how much real estate has made money, it is the most in Pakistan’s history. Ask the ones in real estate how much money they’ve made. But it is no crime.”

“It is the same case that Jemima faced regarding alleged smuggling of tiles. Her only fault that she was my wife,” Imran said, adding that the only reason for that case was because of her connection to him.

He said that Farah is absolutely innocent and should have the opportunity to defend herself and proper hearing should be conducted.

The former prime minister also condemned arrest of Rashid Shafique, a nephew of former interior minister, “He was arrested from the airport to sent to jail. It is a shameful act, what will be more shameful when a person being arrested from airport.”

Imran Khan further said that to protest is a democratic right, “We will gather people in Islamabad and it will be peaceful, and first time in the history women and children will also participate in the long march.