Amir Khan’s new TV show goes behind the scenes of his family life in Bolton.

The fly-on-the-wall documentary follows the boxer and wife Faryal Makhdoom and all their ups and downs.

Fans Think Amir Khan Has Career As ‘Stand-Up Comedian’ After New TV Show

The first episode aired on Netfix (Sunday, March 28) and it was full of revelations – like the fact Amir doesn’t know which bin to put rubbish in and that Faryal never watches him fight.

But viewers were totally split as to whether the show was gold, or complete rubbish.

If only one good thing comes of the series though, it’s that viewers think they’ve spotted a new career for Amir after he’s done with the boxing.

No, not acting – as a stand-up comedian.

One wrote: “Amir Khan is actually very likeable looooool he’s actually just a

Yorkshire lad.”

“Amir Khan can be a bit of a plonker at times but you can’t deny he’s a really likeable guy man,” one added.

Amir Khan needs to start stand-up comedy idc,” a third added.

A fourth said: “Amir Khan doesn’t fail to make me laugh”

A fifth joined in the love-in: “I know next to nothing about Amir Khan apart from the fact he’s hot but his new reality show on BBC iPlayer looks sick!”

There were some who disagreed completely though.

“Watch a show about Amir Khan and his influencer wife…?? I’d rather watch paint dry,” one said.

“I’m trying really hard with the Amir Khan doc but… there really isn’t much to it so far is there?” a struggling viewer said.

“Got too much respect for Amir Khan to even watch that show man, I just wanna see the guy fight again, none of this showbiz stuff,” a third added.