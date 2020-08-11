Urdu poet and lyricist Rahat Indori, who tested admitted to hospital on Tuesday, died of a heart attack at a hospital in Indore in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore.

Famous Urdu Poet Rahat Indori Died of Cardiac Arrest At 70

The 70-year-old was undergoing treatment at Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences in Indore. “He (Rahat Indori) suffered two heart attacks today and could not be saved… He had 60% pneumonia,”.

Earlier today, Indori’s son Stalaj had said that his father is suffering from chronic ailments like heart disease and diabetes.

Born on January 1, 1950, Dr Indori had gained accolades for his Urdu poetry that

on many occasions tickled the funny bones of the audience. He was also a Bollywood lyricist.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed grief over the passing of “Indori Sahab” with a couplet. Historian and author Rana Safvi termed the poet’s demise a “huge huge loss to a fearless voice and to the world of poetry”.

The veteran poet, who was quite active on social media, earlier today took to Twitter to announce that he has tested for the virus.

“After showing initial COVID-19 symptoms, I underwent the COVID-19 test on Monday and tested positive for the virus today. I have been admitted to Aurobindo hospital,” Indori had written on Twitter this afternoon.