Famous Pothwari/Mirpuri Comedian Bava Ditta Died of Heart Attack in Birmingham

Famous Comedian Bava Ditta has passed away of Heart Attack while he was offering his prayer and was in Sajud in his last moments.

Bava Ditta had worked as Drama Actor/Puppets Master/ Artist Director, Producer crime reporter free lancer at TV media and radio presenter as well.

Bava Ditta whose real name is Shahbaz Mughal performed as world famous funny character as guest BAVA DITTA COMEDIAN in (AVT Khaiber) K2 tv Dubai UAE from where he aborted name Bava Ditta, he had also worked as TV presenter for last 25 years in various media fields in Pakistan and in UK as well.

Bava Ditta whose real name is Sabir Hussain Shahbaz Mughal belonged to Gujjar Khan, Pakistan and was shifted to

United Kingdom where he had worked as puppet based PUPPETS PROGRAM DIRECTOR PRODUCER in prima vista (ltd) English company in LONDON UK.

Bava Ditta performed in various comedy shows in Punjabi, Mirpuri, Pothwari, Hindko and in English languages aired at different media channels in United Kingdom.

Bava Ditta was popular among British-Pakistani community due to his humble and loving personality, his fans belonged to all walks of life, including men, women, children and elderly people.

Everyone one is upset on sudden death of Bava Ditta, May Allah grant him highest rank in Jannat. RIP.