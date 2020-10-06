Mirpuri Language is a dialect of the Potwari language spoken in the Mirpur district which shares features with Punjabi and Pahari.

Famous Mirpuri Phrases Used in Daily Life

1- THAREY ANNIE NI AH SHAADII OI VI ONII

(This usually applies to asain girls in their 20s).. Meaning girls your age are married!!…

2- ISNEY NAAL MEH KEH KARA?

What am i supposed to do with you?..here they have lost all hope…you must have done summat really bad

3- AJ THU BAAR THEY JA.. THAKYA MEH THARYA LATHA NI PANYA

(you try to go out today and see if i dont break your legs)…..Youve obviously been out partying too much for mummy n daddys liking..

4- TU MARI JUTHI THAKI YEH?

(have you seen this slipper?)….This is such a blaggy line meaning shut the fuck up..here you have obviously been chatting too much crap.

5- AJJ MEH THREYAH PASSLIAH PANSA..

Your parent is threatening to break your ribs..how lovely!..call the social services!!

6-DHAFA OH!…

simple get our my face

7- HEH KEH THAKNA PYA WEH.. UNEH BANDH KAR

(what do you think youre watching?!.. switch it off now!)….. at this point there is mostly MTV or B4U on TV and your parents aint liking that..

8- APNI SHAKAL THAK

(look

at your face)….. normally used the day after a late night..obivously this applies to boys onli

9- KAAR JAAI THEY THAKEE.. MEH THARA KE HAAL BANANA

(wait till you get home.. see what i do to you)….. the line that all asian kids dread to hear… strikes fear deep into the heart… this is the ultimate killer line

New Phrases :

10- JALEY MEIN THARI UMAR NI SAAN MEN SARA KAAM KARNI HONI SAAN………..

( when i was your age i used to do all the work.) lol usually means get off your fat arse an do some housework!!

11- BAI BAI RAJIY GAYEN HAAN PER INA KI AJEY THORI AKAL NAHIN AYA.

( after so many years of telling they still dont know how to behave) usually when siblings are having a boxin match

12- JEH MARAN SEE MIKI GOLI NAL MARIYA AH NAH!

(if you wanted to kill me you should have used a gun [this is unbearable news]) This is usually heard when, they hear something they didn’t want to hear LOL

13- OH THAK OOS NA PUTHAR PARNA, THAI KAM KARNA, THU BETA THKNA RAVIN”

(looks at so and so’s son, studying and hardworking, ur a lazy ass of a kid!”