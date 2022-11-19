Famous Comedian Tariq Teddy passes away in Lahore

Famous stage actor and comedian Tariq Teddy passed away this morning after a prolonged illness, his family confirmed on Saturday.

Last week, Tariq Teddy was shifted to the intensive care unit of the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centers when his condition deteriorated due to liver-related illness.

Teddy was

put on ventilator after reports that his liver had stopped working, a life-threatening condition resulted due to long-term inflammation.

Teddy’s family and other artists had been urging his fans for prayers and called on the provincial administration for assistance. Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi had directed the health department to take care of him. The chief minister had announced that his government would bear the expenses of Teddy’s treatment.