Family of Woman Killed By Husband To Start New Life With his Boyfriend Wants People To ‘Open Eyes’

The family of a 34 years old pharmacist, Jessica Patel, who was killed by her husband who wanted to start a new life in Australia with his lover has urged people to open their eyes to abuse.

Jessica Patel’s family have backed a domestic homicide review which has made recommendations about honour-based violence.

The 34-year-old was strangled by her husband, Mitesh, at their home in Middlesbrough in May 2018.

Mitesh’s lies were exposed, partly through evidence from the health app on his iPhone, and he was jailed for life with a minimum term of 30 years.

Her

family assisted in the painful domestic homicide review process to see if lessons could be learned.

After its publication, they said: ‘We hope this review will help other victims, those closest to them and the wider public to recognise the various forms and signs of abuse, and will remove any barriers, be it cultural or otherwise, to seeking help and getting the support they need.

Family wants this act of evil is not repeated, we encourage everyone to open their eyes, to ask questions and never assume everything is OK.’

Mrs Patel was not well known to local agencies during her nine-year marriage.

The review includes suggestions making sure that messages about reporting domestic abuse, and looking for signs of it, are getting through to all communities.