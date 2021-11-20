A terrified wife who died in a horror house blaze alongside her mother and two young children after calling her husband at work to shout ‘fire, fire’ has been pictured in a family photograph which emerged today.

Family-of-four, Terrified Wife, Her Daughter, Son and G-mum, Died in House Fire in London

The Sri Lankan woman, named by relatives as Niruba, was killed along with her one-year-old daughter Shasna, four-year-old son Thabish and her own mother in the fire at her home in Bexleyheath, south-eat London, last night.

A brother-in-law escaped the flames by jumping from the top floor and breaking his legs.

The touching family photograph released this afternoon shows Niruba and her mother with the two children at a family event.

Last night the children’s devastated father, Yogan Thangavadivel, was too upset to talk about the tragedy. He was being comforted by a string of relatives at his sister’s home two miles from the scene of the tragedy in Bexleyheath, south east London.

Yogan, who works in an off licence, received a heart-breaking call from his wife at around 8.30pm on Thursday telling him their home was on fire. But the line went dead and he arrived back at the property to find his entire family had died.

He was later seen ‘screaming and crying’ and collapsing on the ground outside the house as fire crews worked to retrieve their bodies.

Neighbours said they watched helplessly as the blaze tore through the semi-detached home after starting downstairs.

A faulty fire alarm may have led to the devastating inferno, it was claimed, as police and fire investigators probe why no alert was sounded after suggesting the was not suspicious.

The young children are believed to have died in their beds while their mother was hauled out of an upstairs window at the property but could not be saved.

The victims are believed to have moved to the area three months ago, after the £425,000 property was taken off the market.

A group of relatives – three women and two men – broke down in tears on the road this morning and were comforted by police in front of the blackened 1930s three-bed.

Neighbours and well-wishers were also laying flowers at the scene, with one saying: ‘My heart aches for this loss of precious life to your

family.’

Relatives told how Yogan had been at work when he got the call from his panicked wife at around 8.30pm. The blaze broke out as the grandmother had been packing bags to return to her home in Sri Lanka today.

The home is near St Thomas More Catholic Primary School as well as Brampton Primary Academy and is not far from Bexleyheath Station.

Houses have sold recently for around £500,000 on the street, with the latest – a three-bed semi-detached – going for £480,000 in February 2020.

London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said last night: ‘This is a truly terrible incident which is both sad and shocking.’

He added: ‘Our thoughts are with the family, friends and local community at this difficult time.’ The Brigade was called at around 8.30pm and the incident was over by around 9.45pm.

Firefighters from Bexley, Erith, Plumstead, Lee Green and Sidcup fire stations were in attendance. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A Met Police spokesman said earlier today: ‘Police were called at approximately 8.30pm on Thursday to reports of a fire at a residential address in Hamilton Road, Bexleyheath.

‘London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service attended with officers. Two adult women, and two children – believed to an infant boy and girl – were pronounced dead at the scene.

‘Their next of kin have been informed. A man remains in hospital with injuries to his legs. His condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

‘A further person was taken to hospital by LAS after he arrived at the scene. Next of kin are aware and receiving specialist support.

‘The deceased are all believed to have been related to each other. At this early stage, the cause of the fire is not thought to be suspicious and there have been no arrests.’

Detective Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry, head of policing for Bexley, Lewisham and Greenwich said: ‘Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased, who have suffered such an awful and devastating loss.

‘We have officers in the location and I know these sentiments are shared by residents across the Bexley and London as a whole.

‘Our inquiries are ongoing and we will continue to work with our colleagues in the London Fire Brigade to fully understand the cause of this terrible incident. In these very early stages we don’t believe the cause of the fire is suspicious.’