THE family of two brothers convicted of drug trafficking and money laundering have agreed to hand over £530,000 to settle a civil recovery claim brought by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Family of Brothers Arshid Khan and Asif Khan Agrees to Return Dirty Money £530k

The NCA argued that Arshid Khan, 51, Asif Khan, 43, both from Lancashire, had profited from supplying Class A drugs over a considerable period of time.

Some of these profits – £636,525 – had been used to acquire land and property in Bradford between 2005 and 2018 and were held in the names of family members, or limited companies controlled by family members.

In April 2018 the NCA issued a claim for civil recovery in the High Court over a block of flats and

land in Bradford, plus houses and land in Shipley.

The extended family in whose names the properties were registered or who had control of the companies holding the properties entered into a settlement which sees the NCA recover £530,000 in cash payment and removes the need for a trial.

There was no finding of criminal wrongdoing against the extended family members.

Andy Lewis, Head of Civil Recovery at the NCA, said: “It is a common criminal tactic to try and hide profits using family members identities.

“This settlement should act as a clear warning that the NCA will use all the available powers to pursue such profits or the assets purchased with them, even when a period of time has passed.

“These funds will now be returned to the public purse and used to support further work tackling organized crime.”