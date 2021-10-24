Each night at 7pm, they open out a sofa bed for themselves and their toddler Cody, and place Lola, one, in a cot then turn out all the lights in a bid to get the kids off to sleep – leaving no time for them to do housework, relax or study in the evenings.

Family of 5 Forced to Sleep in Lounge of Cramped One Bedroom Flat in Birmingham

They are on Birmingham City Council’s housing register but say there are always around 100 people in the queue ahead of them, despite being placed into priority band 2 (deemed for people who ‘need to move’) almost 12 months ago.

“It’s a nightmare, really hard on everyone,” said Catherine, who worked in a nursery before going on maternity leave and is now trying to get her qualifications to become a mobile nail technician.

“We don’t get much sleep. I try to have a routine but we haven’t got any separate space. I can’t put the lights on or do anything to make any noise. If I go into the kitchen, it disturbs the children even more as it’s so nearby.

“It means we can’t get any jobs done, put the TV on or do the washing up, I have to do it in the morning. We just spend the evenings trying to settle the children. It’s stressful.

“Lola sleeps in a cot at the moment but she’s getting bigger now and I don’t know where she’s going to sleep.”

Sadly, Freddie’s condition means he has meltdowns and can become aggressive.

“I’ve tried to put Cody in a bunk-bed in with Freddie but Freddie ends up trashing his bedroom and throwing things around,” she said.

“He struggles to get to sleep at night so ends up jumping around instead.”

Being on the third floor, there’s no outdoor space for the children to play, to store bikes or to hang out washing. It’s also makes life difficult for grocery shopping for a family of five too.

“We are reaching breaking point,” said Catherine, whose partner Shane has autism, ADHD and dyspraxia and was training to be a HGV driver before the pandemic struck. He is currently out of work.

“Freddie goes to after school clubs twice a week as the school recommended that it would be better for him

to use his energy and play outdoors instead of always being stuck in the flat as he becomes stressed and anxious, which affects his behaviour.

“He can’t have friends over because we just don’t have room, even though he keeps asking, which makes me feel really bad. I try to avoid parents at the school because I feel embarrassed about how we’re living.

“I have to hang the washing around the flat because there’s no outside space to dry it. When we get up in the morning, we pack up the sofa bed and put the duvets and pillows into storage bags next to the sofa because there’s nowhere else for them to go.

“Living on the third floor is a huge struggle with three children, especially during a fire alarm when I am alone.”

There is no room for storage in the tiny flat so the family can only keep a minimal amount of items in their three wardrobes with boxes piled on top.

“We have to declutter everything, all our clothes and toys, and go to the tip or charity shops and ask family to store our things at least every couple of months,” she said.

“I don’t even have room to store Christmas decorations or things like teddies for the children, everything is just boxed up and stored elsewhere.

“There are just lots of basic, normal things that are a struggle. I have to keep all of our toiletries and make-up in a unit in the living room with a lock to stop the children getting to them.

“Even silly things like washing my hair, I have to make time to do things like that during the day because I can’t dry my hair at night in the same room when we’re trying to get the children to sleep, which makes it harder for me to keep on top of housework and adds to my stress.

A spokesman for Birmingham City Council said: “Birmingham City Council would always encourage people in housing need to talk to their current landlord to see if they are able to assist.

“Properties that become available to the City Council are advertised through our choice based lettings scheme, and those on the register need to bid for suitable properties, these are then allocated to the household that bids with the greatest housing need.