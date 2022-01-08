A family of 13 have been handed an eviction notice from their local council and now fear they will end up homeless.

Family of 13 Living in 8-Bed House Receiving Eviction Notice from Council

Clifford Westfall and Clare Patterson, along with their nine children, live in a large eight-bedroom house in Keighley, Bradford – Clifford’s brother and Clair’s brother also live with them in order to provide extra care support.

The large family is now living in fear of being torn apart after Bradford Council informed them that they must leave their home of two-and-a-half years by January 26, the Yorkshire Live reports.

Clifford, 37, said: “All we want to do is be together as a family.”

If they are unable to find another property by the deadline, the family fears they will be forced to move into a hostel.

This is because the seven youngest children all go to school in Keighley and the family business, a toy shop located in the town centre, is only a mile away from the current property.

But an extension to the property, which was built by the landlord, breaches planning regulations because it exceeded the agreed dimensions which now classifies the house as too tall.

Three separate attempts for planning applications alongside an appeal to the government’s planning inspector have all failed.

Due to the dispute, the council obtained a compulsory purchase order on the property.

After Clifford and Claire were told

to leave by January 26, they claim they asked the council for help to find somewhere else to live after struggling to find anywhere suitable.

“There is nothing on the market for a family of our size,” said Clifford.

“The council say they can’t put us in a four or five-bedroom house, because it would be overcrowded, but we need to be together.”

“We’re not trying to be money-grabbers,” said Clifford. “We’re completely willing to pay our way.

“We pay £1,000 a month in rent. We pay £378 a month council tax, we pay all the bills on our house.

“We’re not wanting to take anything from the system for free. We work for everything we’ve got.

“We don’t want a big house and for it to be cheap. We will pay. We just want to be together.”

Clair added: ” We will pay two sets of council tax, two sets of bills, but the council said we couldn’t do it like that.”

A spokesperson added the council “will continue to support” the family throughout the process and is looking into the possibility of providing “two accommodation units adjacent or in close proximity to each other”.

“The council is currently in the process of preparing legal documentation to extend the current deadline of the January 26, 2022 to allow additional time to source suitable housing options for Mr Westfall and his family. He will be in receipt of this documentation within the next seven days.”