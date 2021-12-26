Family History of Naz Shah Whose Mum Lived Miserable Life from Chakswari to Bradford

Naz Shah’s mother Zoora Shah arrived in England in the mid-1970s and had an arranged marriage which broke up in 1980.

Family History of Naz Shah Whose Mum Lived A Miserable Life from Chakswari to Bradford

She was regularly beaten by her husband and forced to undergo several abortions to avoid giving birth to girls.

She lost one baby very late in pregnancy after one very violent beating; another died a few months after birth. When she had managed to produce only one son, her husband threw her and her three children out on to the streets.

In 1980, she thought her luck had changed when a man, prominent local Muslim and Bradford businessman named Mohammed Azam, brother of former president of Bradford Council for Mosques Sher Azam befriended her and helped her get a mortgage. But he expected illicit favours in return. She agreed to have relation with Azam in return for his finding her a home.

In 1982 Mohammad Azam asked her to bring drugs back from Pakistan and that he was violent when she returned empty handed. He abused and “used” her for 12 years.

He kept using her for his desires when and wherever it pleased him – in the cemetery where her two babies were buried, in the back of a car in the presence of a driver, at home while her family were in the next room. If she refused, he became violent.

When Azam was sentenced to 10 years in jail for drug offences in 1984, Zoora thought she was finally free of him. Instead, he allegedly encouraged associates to visit her for good time, she was plagued by men knocking on her door demanding ‘favours’ after their release from prison. Azam was pimping her from inside jail.

After his release, his control on her tightened, she tried to hire a hitman to kill him. But when when he took interest in her two teenage daughters she decided to kill him herself.

She obtained some arsenic while on a trip to Pakistan,she had been told small doses would douse a fiery libido. She laced a samosa with arsenic in the hope it would reduce his ‘appetite’. Azam was ill for a month but he continued to abuse her, so she spiked a sweet and fed it to him at a family gathering. He died the next day.

He was buried after no symptoms of murder were found, but later on during his body was exhumed, she was charged with murder, attempted murder and plotting to

murder and was arrested in 1992.

She was convicted at Leeds crown court in December 1993 of killing Azam, a heroin-dealing Bradford businessman whom she met after her husband left.

The prosecution claimed she killed Mr Azam, brother of Sher Azam, a former president of the Bradford Council for Mosques, out of greed so she could take over his house.

At her original trial, she chose not to give evidence in the interests of Izzat -preserving family honour. But when she appealed against her conviction in 1997, she was advised to tell the truth in the hope that her hellish circumstances would provide ample mitigation.

She admitted twice poisoning Azam with arsenic because he had abused her. She was given 20 yrs initially which in appeal was reduced to 12 yet she still served 14 yrs. Most long sentences mean 1 day is classed as 2 so it’s halved, So this was like serving 28 years.

Naz Shah explains how the terrible events her family endured helped shape her political career, she was 6 years old when she was abandoned by her father.

Naz Shah says her mother hid the abuse from her, but could not hide its emotional toll. “She would sit in front of the electric fire, and say, ‘I haven’t even got enough money to buy poison to kill us all.” When Shah was 12 her mother sent her to Chakswari Town of Mirpur, Pakistan to protect her from Azam. Where she learned to cook and clean at her grandparents house.

When she turned 15 she was forced to into marriage in Pakistan. At the age 18, she was now responsible for her young siblings, trying to take charge of her mother’s case, and visiting her in prison four or five times a week – a seven-hour round trip. This week Shah wrote: “I remember the first day I visited my mother at Newhall Prison – when I left it was like leaving a crying child at nursery for the first time. We lost the house, we lost everything and the moving around started all over again.

She become a mother to her sisters, who were aged 11 and 13 and got a job laundering linen for local hospitals. In 1992, Naz Shah left her abusive husband and went back to college, and began working with women’s groups to campaign for her mother’s release.

Shah says she channelled the anger into her work, trying to ensure no one else felt let down by the system as she had and now after elected as MP she has made her mother proud.