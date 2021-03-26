London; Police have issued more than 150 fines to people turning up to Manchester Airport to wave their loved ones off!

Family, Friends Fiend Who Came To Say Goodbye to Passengers at Manchester Airport

Airport police say an increasing number of people are arriving at the airport in large groups to drop off passengers and coming into the departure terminal, breaching current regulations ­— resulting in around 160 fixed penalty notices

And passengers who are travelling need to have a valid reason under current rules and legally from Monday they will have notify the airline of the reason for the journey.

Chief Inspector Andy Sutcliffe at Manchester Airport said: “Traditionally people arrive at the airport to wish loved ones and family members a safe flight and to wave

them off. Unfortunately at the moment this is not possible due to crisis and the regulations that the Government has put in place.

“We are trying to minimise the number of people in the departures terminal and this is not possible when people who are not travelling enter the area. It’s risking the health of everyone in the terminal including my officers who have to actively engage with them to question why they are there.

“Only people who are travelling on a pre-booked flight should be in the terminal and they should be dropped off by one person from their household or bubble or by public transport. We are patrolling in-line with Government regulations and will do all we can to reduce the spread of the virus and protect the legitimate users of the airport”