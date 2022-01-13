The heartbroken family of a man murdered by a gang as he left a barbecue say his motiveless killing has ‘destroyed’ them.

Family ‘Destroyed’ after Abubaker Shot Off His Quad Bike at Highgate Barbecue

Abdul Rahman Abubaker has been described as a ‘pure soul’ by his loved ones who admitted they are still struggling to come to terms with the ‘awful living nightmare’ of his brutal death more than three years on.

They also revealed a primary school has been built in his honour.

The 24-year-old was fatally shot off his quad bike at Stratford Place, Highgate on March 15, 2018, as he left a gathering to mark the start of Ramadan. He died of his stomach wounds in the early hours of the following morning.

It is believed he did not even know his killers and their motive remains unknown.

Today, Thursday, January 13, at Birmingham Crown Court the sentencing of five men, convicted of his murder, commenced.

During the hearing prosecutor Harpreet Sandhu read out an emotional statement from the family of Mr Abubaker written by his sister.

The court heard how he juggled university studies with running his own business, Bubble Rolls dessert shop in Sparkhill.

The family said: “It wasn’t until the night of the May 15, 2018 where Abdul’s bubble was burst, and we haven’t recovered since. It has destroyed our family.”

They added: “Not for one moment, did those responsible, give a single thought that he was a man with a

family, friends but more importantly with dreams and ambitions.

“On May 16, Abdul’s heart stopped beating and so did a part of us. In one moment, everything was taken from us so suddenly and even three years on we are still trying to come to terms with this awful living nightmare.”

They described their pain as ‘indescribable’ adding his death ‘left a trail of broken hearts’.

The court heard around 3,000 people attended his funeral and that his family, in his honour, has set up a charitable foundation called AR to the World. They confirmed the organisation has built a primary school in The Gambia as its first project to ‘give those a chance to chase dreams because Abdul’s was cut short’.

After fleeing the scene the killers and their accomplices torched stolen cars used in the shooting. Following a trial five men were found guilty of murder.

They were Abdirahman Yusuf , aged 23, of Albert Road, Aston, MustafaOmar , 21, of no fixed address, ShireElmi , 24 of Cogan Street, Glasgow, Fahmi Daahir , 24, of Finstall Close, Nechells, and Abdirahman Dirie , 21, of no fixed address.

Yusuf had admitted one charge of arson as well as perverting the course of justice and was also convicted of a second arson offence. The other four were all found guilty of one count of perverting the course of justice and one charge of arson.

Daahir was also convicted of a second charge of arson. The case was adjourned until tomorrow when Judge Francis Laird QC will pass sentence.