Family Affair and Lucrative Pay Day For Umar Kamani After Dad Buys His Stake for £324 Million

JUST weeks after furloughing dozens of staff, Pretty Little Thing founder Umar Kamani has sold his stake in the company to his father Mahmud Kamani’s firm Boohoo for up to £324million.

Umar Kamani founded Pretty Little Things in 2012 and it has rapidly grown since then to boast annual sales of more than £500million.

And the 32-year-old tycoon is now in line for a lucrative pay day after his his father Mahmud Kamani who founded the fashion giant Boohoo – said it is buying out his stake in the outfit.

The move comes just days after a short seller known as the ‘Dark Destroyer’ claimed that Pretty Little Things’ profits had been overstated.

But Boohoo yesterday insisted the fast-growing brand aimed at women aged 14 to 24 had gone from ‘strength to strength’ and was well worth the sum being paid.

Boohoo said: ‘After this acquisition and with its growing platform of wholly owned, innovative fashion brands, the group believes it can continue to successfully disrupt the international markets it operates in today whilst retaining a strong balance sheet in order to take advantage of numerous M&A opportunities that are likely to emerge in the global fashion industry over the coming months.’

The original deal is for £269.8 million, but it could go up by another £54 million if Boohoo shares hit 491p a share for six months at some point over the next four years, The DM reported.

Post the deal, Kamani will continue to work as the firm’s CEO. He and his fellow shareholders will get £161.9 million in cash, and the rest in Boohoo shares, the report said.

It comes just days after a 53-page report was published by Shadowfall, which bets on share prices falling, alleging that Boohoo had provided a ‘misleading impression’ of its

free cash flow position. Conflict of interest criticisms were refuted by Boohoo earlier this week.

Umar Kamani, who enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, has a personal wealth of more than £1 billion. He regularly travels by private jet to socialise with the likes of P Diddy, Jennifer Lopez and Denzel Washington. He pledged to donate an entire month’s salary to struggling small businesses affected by the current crisis back in March.

His Manchester-based firm used the government’s scheme to furlough 86 workers. The furlough scheme uses taxpayers’ money to pay workers 80 per cent of their usual income up to a maximum of £2,500 per month.

Furthermore, the company did not shut operations during crisis, leading to some complaints from unions over working conditions. Pretty Little Thing had a turnover of £374m in 2018, yet saddling the taxpayer with the cost of paying his staff didn’t appear to trouble Mr Kamani when he posted a photograph at his Dubai home with girlfriend Nada Adelle, 26, on Instagram on April 18.

On the same day, one of his employees wrote on Twitter about how missing work had left her feeling ‘depressed’ and ‘bipolar’.

A spokesman for Mr Kamani said earlier this month: ‘It is important to note that Pretty Little Thing staff are still being paid their full salary as a result of the Government furlough initiative and the company’s decision to ‘top up’ salaries so they receive 100 per cent of what they would usually be entitled to each month.’