Airport hotels which are providing quarantine facilities for those arriving from red list countries, a woman and her family has had a bad experience for living in a single room like they are kept in prison.

Families Stuffed in Single Room of UK Quarantine Hotel Like in Prison

Woman along with her family spent a day at a double room of the Best Western Chiswick Palace in London, one of the chains that has been ear-marked for the scheme, to investigate what it will feel like to quarantine in an hotel room.

She was among the passengers to arrive in the UK on Monday morning from a red list country. She had travelled from Pakistan, where she was looking after his elderly parents.

Although she says she is not against quarantine hotels and fully understands the need, she felt that the system was flawed.

‘When we arrived, I had to board a crowded transit shuttle to the terminal. It was absolutely packed with people, some from high-risk countries, others from lower risk. It is a frustrating system, it doesn’t follow logic.”

Woman and her three young daughters have been confined to their hotel room at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Santry in Dublin since being taken there from Dublin Airport yesterday.

On Friday evening, they lodged an appeal with department officials to be moved out of the two interconnecting rooms on the basis that the rooms were too small to confine three children and two adults.

“We do not have enough space for our children. There isn’t even enough room to move around freely or to play board games. There is just a tiny circular table in each room that are completely unsuitable,” she said.

She said families should be given more space to

live

in, such as an aparthotel or an apartment.

“I was told I was lucky we had one of the few inter-connecting rooms on the floor. That means that other families won’t even have the space we have. I was told that all four hotels in this hotel group had more or less the same rooms, so these hotels are not suitable for families at all,” she said.

An offer of an extra room was turned down because who ever was placed in the extra room would have to remain apart from the others, she said.

Heathrow airport says the process the government has designed “triages passengers at Heathrow between aircraft gate and the immigration hall, where those from the red list are directed into a dedicated channel”.

“There was a lot of confusion at the border. Some people didn’t know about the policy. One man was crying as he said he had no money to pay for the hotel.”

Others arriving in the UK were taken by surprise by the measures. Mohammed Mostafa travelled to London after visiting family in India. While the country is not on the red list, Mr Mostafa transited through the UAE which is: “It was absolutely shocking and I felt quite intimidated as well,” Mr Mostafa told news.

“It’s such a big mess. I came from a country that’s not on the red list, so why should I be in this situation? I don’t get that.

“I do completely agree with the idea as a theory but the way it has been implemented is utterly incompetent.”

Mr Mostafa is staying at the Holiday Inn hotel: “[My hotel room] is simply like a prison,” he said.

He said he had been allowed out for short walks due to health issues, which include diabetes and high blood pressure.