Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is reluctant to return the baggage of the victims, who died in a plane crash near Karachi airport before Eidul Fitr, to their families even after a passage of several weeks.

Families Of PIA Plane Crash Victims Still In Search For Luggage Of Deceased

In a conversation with Local News Portal, people have complained that the PIA called them to a hotel to take possession of their belongings, but the airline administration only displayed the material that was stored in handbags i.e. earrings, cards and necklaces.

According to one of the family members, the luggage was in a better condition when it was handed over to the PIA by the Rangers. “However, now it has oil stains on it and the PIA is not even displaying all of it,” said a man..

He said the PIA also kept them in dark about the insurance of the luggage, as it told them that only their luggage will be returned.

Another man, whose mother had died in the crash, said he has been making efforts to get back his mother’s stuff from the PIA since May, but the administration is reluctant to return the complete luggage. He said the display of the luggage arranged by

the PIA was a ‘joke’ as it contained nothing but the belongings contained in the handbags.

He said the Rangers gave the PIA administration at least 750 bags, but the airline has not displayed them.

belongings of flight PK-8303 victims have been placed for identification at PIA Training Centre near Terminal 1, old airport Karachi.

While spokesperson of PIA said that the identification process is being carried out under the supervision of an international insurance team. He maintained that the process will continue from July 11 to 13.

He urged the bereaved families to visit the Training Centre on the given dates, along with their original national identity cards for identification of the luggage that may be handed over to them after necessary legal procedure.

The spokesperson said that 65 families have visited the place to identify the belongings of their beloved.

Earlier on June 6, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had paid compensation money to 82 families of the Karachi plane crash victims.

As per details, the PIA had acquired data of all the heirs of the plane crash victims and disbursed Rs1 million compensation to the heirs of 82 victims.PIA flight PK-8303 had suffered a tragic air crash in Karachi last month, killing 97 people on board while two passengers had survived miraculously.