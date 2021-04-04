Pakistan’s opening batsman Fakhar Zaman sets the highest individual score at the Wanderers as he made the nation proud with his remarkable innings as he hit 193 off 155 balls with 10 sixes and 18 fours during the match between Pakistan and South Africa.

Fakhar Zaman’s Spectacular 193-Run Record Knock, But Still Pakistan Lost Match

Fakhar Zaman is also adjudged Player of the Match after South Africa beats Pakistan by 17 runs during the second one-day international (ODI) here on Sunday.

Fantastic Fakhar is the record-holder of Pakistan’s highest ODI individual score (210)* and is also the record-holder of the highest individual score in an ODI chase (193).

Speaking to media officials after the match, the batsman said, “It feels great but it would have been better if we had won.”

On the other hand, Zaman’s performance against South Africa has Twitter abuzz with praises for the cricketer.

He has won the hearts of every Pakistani out there! Celebrities,

veteran cricketers and other prominent personalities alike have taken to Twitter to share their appreciation.

It is pertinent to mention here that South Africa defeated Pakistan in the second one-day international (ODI) by 17 runs and levelled the game at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock, captain Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller hit half-centuries.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and decided to field first against the Proteas.

Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram started the innings for South Africa and both players gave their team a 55-run lead.

Aiden Markram made 39 runs and got out by Faheem Ashraf, then De Kock and Temba Bavuma advanced their team’s score. Moreover, Rassie van der Dussen was dismissed for 60 runs.

Temba Bavuma with his tremendous batting was able to make 92 runs for his team.

For Pakistan, Haris Rauf took three wickets while Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, and Fahim Ashraf took one wicket each.