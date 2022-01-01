More than a thousand plots, near New Islamabad Airport, have been fraudulently sold to citizens, it has been revealed. Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has declared Airport Residencia Housing Society ‘fake’.

Fake Housing Society Looted Billions By Selling Fake ‘Plots-On-Paper’ in Islamabad

“Airport Residencia”, which claims to be a private housing scheme, has allegedly looted people by selling ‘paper-plots’ and that too without getting a NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the Rawalpindi Development Authority.

When contacted, the owner – Usman Niazi – claimed to possess 400 kanals of land and added that he had applied for the NOC from the relevant department. However, the RDA refused such claims and said the authority had not received any application for issuance of NOC in name of Airport Residencia.

Usman Niazi further claimed that the housing society belongs to Sohail and Malik Sajjad. When contacted, both individuals refuted the claims.

During the investigation, it was found out that patwari Zahid Munir was patronizing Usman Niazi in this fraud.

Informed sources have claimed that Usman Niazi only owns the land where Airport Residencia’s office is located. Meanwhile, Usman Niazi has also taken advance from Syed Mehdi Shah for 30 kanals of land. However, the latter has already done business with another party for the same land. Therefore, this 30 kanal land is also disputed.

This land cannot be declared the property of Usman Niazi or Airport Residencia, while Syed Qasim Shah has also confirmed this. Besides, Usman Niazi has pledged to Muhammad Akbar for purchase of 20 kanals of land, which is also disputed.

Usman Niazi’s son Matiullah Niazi offers brokers 25% commission to steal money from the people. In response to another question, Usman Niazi said that he only sells and registers plot and have not any connection with this society.