A man posing as a doctor has been arrested after allegedly targeting and defrauding mostly middle-aged and divorced women to marry them.

Fake Doctor, 54, Arrested After Allegedly Marrying 14 Women

According to reports Bidhu Prakash Swain, 54, who used the alias Ramesh Swain, would contact the women online posing as a doctor over dating sites and social media. Then, after a few days of marriage, Swain would allegedly leave the women with their families under the guise of traveling for work.

“His targets were highly-educated and worked in senior positions at various government and private organisations [sic]. He had his eyes on their money,” Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash told media.

According to reports showed that Swain is a father of five and was married for

the first time in 1982. Between 2002 and 2020, the outlet said, he allegedly married several women.

Dash told that in July, one of Swain’s wives filed the complaint that led to his arrest. During the probe, it was discovered that he had allegedly tricked 13 other women he had met online.

“If needed, an all-women team will be formed for further probe. A professional counsellor [sic] will also be included in the team for counselling [sic] his victims,” the DCP told media.

Police also recovered 11 ATM cards, four Aadhaar cards—identification cards issued by the Indian government—with different identities, and a school certificate under an additional identity.

Swain was previously arrested for “duping unemployed youngsters on the pretext of providing jobs or securing admissions in MBBS courses,” as well as loan fraud.