Fake Cabby Zahid Assaulted Woman in 1993 is Finally Jailed for 13 Years in Luton

A Luton man who posed as a taxi driver to kidnap and abuse a woman 28 years ago has been jailed for 13 years.

Zahid Majeed, 54, of Wardown Close, was finally caught after his DNA was matched to the crime – despite almost three decades having passed.

In the early hours of 13 November 1993, the victim left the town’s Coliseum nightclub. She got into a vehicle, believing it to be a taxi, and asked to be taken to an address. She began to become suspicious when Majeed, the driver, said he was unsure of the location and stopped the vehicle to read a map.

He started to drive off again, but a short time later stopped the car and turned the lights off.

When the victim asked where they were, Majeed became aggressive and abusive before driving to a remote location off Hitchin Road where he assaulted her.

Following the

attack, he drove to some nearby houses and dropped off the woman, who subsequently contacted the police.

Despite enquiries at the time, insufficient evidence meant Majeed was able to evade justice, however DNA evidence linked to the case remained on file in case there should be a match in the future.

Almost 30 years later, Majeed was traced through work carried out under Operation Painter, a review of undetected assaults and offences which occurred between 1974 and 1999.

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Cold Case Unit reopened the investigation and Majeed – who went on to work as an official taxi driver – was later arrested and subsequently charged.

The victim and witnesses from the earlier investigation were located and further statements were obtained.

Following a three-day trial in September at Luton Crown Court, Majeed was found guilty of kidnap and assault, with the jury returning a unanimous verdict after just 90 minutes of deliberation. (November 23), he was sentenced to 13 years for assault, and three years for the kidnap to run concurrently.