Tributes have poured in for “beloved sister” Mayra Zulfiqar who was killed in Pakistan after being warned of “dire consequences” for turning down two marriage proposals.

Faizan Whose Only Sister Mayra Zulfiqar Killed in Pakistan Shares Family’s Agony and Raises Funds

The Feltham law graduate was found by her uncle in a pool of blood in her flat in Lahore on Monday 3, just two months after having moved to the country.

As news of the 26-year-old’s death spread tributes to her began to pour in with an especially touching one from her brother Faizan Muhammad.

In a fundraiser set up to honour Mayra, he said:

I don’t usually like doing this but I feel obligated to do it right now. We need justice for my beloved sister Mayra Zulfiqar who died abroad in Pakistan lahore on Monday 3rd of May (May Allah grant her shahada) .

“My only sister was taken away from us at only the age of 24 years old. She still had the rest ofher life to live see the world and had big plans and dreams for her future.”

“She still had the rest of her life to live see the world and had big plans and dreams for her future.”

It may seem like a lot but every little helps, even if you can donate just £1.00 in shaa Allah!



May Allah reward you all and accept the charity on her behalf in the Akira and grant her the highest rank in Junnah for it. Ameen

I request that you make special Dua magafrat for my Mayra and

that Allah grants me and my Family sabr and strength. May Allah accept all your duas especially in the last 10 days of Ramadan.

Her uncle, Mohammad Nazeer, said she had become embroiled in an argument with the two after refusing their marriage proposals, reports the BBC.

He added that the men had warned her of “dire consequences” as a result of turning the men down.

Her parents are understood to be travelling to Pakistan and police say no arrests have been made.

A friend also paid tribute online, saying: “So devastated by the death of my beautiful friend Mayra Zulfiqar. Please pray for her maghfirat.

“May Allah SWT grant her family sabr and Mayra forgiveness and justice.”

Prior to moving to Pakistan, Mayra had been working as a paralegal at Duncan Blackett Law, according to her LinkedIn profile, and had previously graduated with a Masters degree in law from the University of West London.

Mayra had previously volunteered with West London Equality Centre, a tenants advice service, who also paid tribute to her.

In a statement they said: “Very sad to hear one of our former volunteers and University of West London Law Society student has been killed under such tragic circumstances.

“We are thinking of her and her family & friends. Women are sadly still second class citizens in some places.”

A woman who knew her, described her a ‘beautiful and pure soul’ who just “wanted to live life free”.

She said: “Mayra, a very beautiful and pure soul, I remember her as a very bubbly girl, always smiling, who wanted to live life free.

“She was murdered in her Apartment at Lahore.

“No one deserves this, I request everyone to stop making up stories and pray for her.”