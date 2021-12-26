A devastated husband has called for his estranged wife to be deported after she allegedly concocted a plan to frame him for domestic violence.

Faisal Khan To Deport Wife, Who Punched Herself To Frame ‘Assault’ for VISA

Sydney man Faisal Khan and his wife Asmae met on a Muslim-targeted dating service and had been married for eight months when trouble began brewing in April.

Concerned his Moroccan wife was using him to secure an Australian visa, Faisal turned to a lawyer.

But when Asmae got wind of his plan, Faisal said she feared she could be kicked out of the country and threatened him.

The pair met on a dating site but Faisal worried his wife was not in love with him.

Just eight months after their magical wedding, Faisal started noticing that the actual motive behind why his Moroccan wife Asmae married him and was in the country may not have been love after all.

He consulted a lawyer and visa expert for advice, but his new wife found the emails and took action.

Afraid that getting divorced from Faisal could end her stay in Australia, she hatched a devious scheme.

Faisal said she feared she could be kicked out of the country and threatened him.

‘Now see what I do to you,’ he claims she said.

Faisal came home to the couple’s apartment one night

in April and found it completely trashed.

He said his wife was waiting for him in the middle of the devastation.

‘You think you are smart about me and you’re talking to lawyers,’ Faisal claimed she said. He alleges she then rushed out of the apartment and into a lift.

Asmae then fled the apartment, running into their building’s lift and waiting for the doors to close before the CCTV caught her beating herself up.

The lift cameras caught Asmae repeatedly punching her own face before she flees the building and calls the police.

Hours later, police knocked on Faisal’s door, arresting him and charging him with assault.

But a baffled Faisal vehemently denied any wrongdoing, spending more than $20,000 in legal fees and trawling through hundreds of hours of CCTV recordings to get to the bottom of what happened in that elevator.

Faisal said: “I didn’t think she would go to that extent and go to the police after everything I did for her, and forget everything and just ruin my life.

“I am the victim now. I got used and abused over and over again emotionally, mentally, financially — you name it. I’m the victim. She did that so now it’s her turn to face the consequences.”

Asmae has now fled Sydney and is living somewhere in Australia.

Faisal is calling on the government to send his estranged wife back to Morocco.