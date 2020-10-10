Fairy Tale of “Successful Entrepreneur”, Who Has Now Time For Marriage

Mansoor ‘Manni’ Hussain, 40, of Leeds, is a ‘clean-skin’ who’s never been in court — his one brush with the law came when he was cautioned for battery in 2009 — his back story relies largely on his self-aggrandising website and Clifford-spun interviews.

‘Fairy Tale’ Of Yorkshire’s Most Successful Entrepreneur, ‘Mansoor Manni’

The youngest of eight children raised in a grim Leeds neighbourhood, he says his quest for wealth and acclaim began when his father died, leaving his mother Zarina, now 83, to raise a large family alone.

‘My dad died when I was 11 and it had a massive effect on my life. I guess it made me work even harder to make him proud,’ he once said. ‘He was very strict and instilled a good work ethic in us all. But he was a really nice man, too. That’s one of the main things I’ve taken into business. I’m always nice.

‘A lot of your success has to do with how you treat people. It’s important that people can trust you in the business world. And I never take “no” for answer.’ The people whom Hussain threatened with violence and blackmail when acquiring his property empire, according to the NCA, might agree with the final sentence, at least, of his gushing self-appraisal.

By the age of 18, Hussain claims, he was running three children’s clothing shops, in Bramley and Leeds. He has never explained how he got the funds to buy them.

At 19, he sold the shops and went into residential property, renovating small terrace houses before specialising in student accommodation. By the age of 24 he had built his own home,

a £1.9 million mansion in an affluent part of Leeds.

Recalling all this, in a 2010 magazine interview with Yorkshire’s most successful young entrepreneurs, Hussain, managing director of a fast-rising company called Cubic Acquisitions, listed his favourite books as biographies of Richard Branson, Philip Green and Simon Cowell.

Though Hussain has no wife or family — telling friends his career was too time-consuming to sustain a long-term relationship — this was hardly sufficient to pay for his frequent jaunts to Dubai and Las Vegas, and his penchant for expensive, classic cars.

This week, it was revealed that Leeds-based Hussain, 40, has surrendered 45 properties and four plots of land in Cheshire, Yorkshire and London’s Knightsbridge.

And at his family’s humble terrace house in Armley near the city’s prison, a burly man who answered the door claimed menacingly that we had the wrong address. The speculation is that Hussain may be on the Costa del Sol, perhaps hiding from the vicious thugs whose profits provided the ‘seed capital’ for a business empire spanning dozens of companies, the NCA claims.

The threat posed by his underworld associates was spelled out by Mr Justice Murray, the judge who granted the UWO.

Explaining why he initially made the order under a cloak of privacy, he said: ‘The organised crime gangs involved in this case are known for violence.

There was a genuine and well-founded concern that publicity… might give rise to a threat to Mr Hussain’s person.’ A source close to the case put it more succinctly: ‘We hear Manni has gone to ground, but he might be under the ground soon, now that the guys he deals with realise he has lost them £10 million.’