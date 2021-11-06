In line with the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) office has set up its facilitation desk at Islamabad International Airport to serve the taxpayer passengers and overseas Pakistanis.

Facilitation Desk Opened for Overseas Pakistanis at Islamabad Airport

Federal Tax Ombudsman, Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah, along with Collector Customs Islamabad, Junaid Jalil Khan, inaugurated the facilitation desk on Friday. The booth will enable passengers to avail all customs and tax-related services and get their issues resolved on the premises of the airport, as the officials of the FTO office and Pakistan Customs deputed there will facilitate them.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr. Jah, said the facilitation desk would provide redressal services to the taxpayers and help them in resolving their customs and tax-related issues. He said the FTO facilitation desk on the airport premises would

prove highly helpful for the passengers.

Dr. Asif Jah shared the FTO office plans for controlling maladministration and improving the tax revenue of the country. He said the purpose of this facility was to provide immediate resolution under one roof. He added that his office would also set up facilitation desks at other airports, including Karachi and Lahore airports.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Collector Customs Islamabad said that the facilitation desk would provide redressal services to the taxpayers and help resolve their customs/tax-related issues. He hoped that the quick redressal of complaints by passengers and overseas Pakistanis through an easy-to-access desk would play its part in improving the country’s economy.

They also shared their plans for controlling smuggling and improving the tax revenue of the country. He appreciated the role of Civil Aviation in facilitating various organizations and departments in establishing their facilitation desks on the premises of airports.