Facebook changes its name to Meta but the App Will Still be Called Facebook

Facebook’s new corporate name is Meta, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday, in an apparent effort to recast the company’s public image from battered social network to tech innovator focused on building the next generation of online interaction, known as the “metaverse.”

The Facebook app used by almost 3 billion people around the world every month will keep its name. But speaking at the company’s Connect virtual reality conference, Zuckerberg said it’s time to overhaul the corporation’s identity to reflect its broader ambitions.

“It is time for us to adopt a new company brand to encompass everything that we do,” he said. “From now on, we’re going to be metaverse first, not Facebook first.”

Seventeen years after Zuckerberg founded Facebook in his Harvard University dorm room, the company’s brand has been badly dented by a succession of crises, from Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election to the Cambridge Analytica data

privacy scandal, which became public in 2018, to last month’s damaging revelations from former Facebook employee turned whistleblower Frances Haugen.

The company also unveiled a new sign at its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, on Thursday, replacing its thumbs-up “Like” logo with a blue infinity shape.

Mr Zuckerberg said the new name reflects that over time, users will not need to use Facebook to use the company’s other services.

The word “meta” comes from the Greek word meaning “beyond”.

To an outsider, a metaverse may look like a version of VR, but some people believe it could be the future of the internet.

Instead of being on a computer, people in a metaverse might use a headset to enter a virtual world connecting all sorts of digital environments.

It is hoped the virtual world could be used for practically anything from work, play and concerts, to socialising with friends and family.

Facebook said it intends to start trading its shares under the new stock ticker MVRS from 1 December.