The engagement ceremony of slain former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari’s elder daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari took place at Bilawal House on Friday as prominent personalities from across the country participated in the event.

Extravagant Engagement Ceremony of Pakistani Elites

Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, sister of Benazir Sanam Bhutto, PPP leader Dr Asim Hussain, Omni Group Chairman Khawaja Anwar Majeed and others attended the ceremony which took place at Bilawal House in Karachi.

Bakhtawar and her fiancé Mahmood Chaudhary wore traditional

Pakistani dresses in their engagement ceremony.

Bakhtawar’s brother Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari greeted the guests via video link.

Taking to Twitter earlier in the day, she wrote, “Very sentimental and emotional day. So grateful for everyone’s love and prayers.”

She went on to add, “Especially our PPP family whom I know are eager to participate. InshAllah this is only the beginning – will be able to celebrate it after crisis. Please keep SMBB and our family in your prayers.”

A catering committee was set up to exclusively entertain the Chaudhry family. All guests were required to ensure they comply standard operating procedures.