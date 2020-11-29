Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz thinks it is unsafe to conduct medical entry tests due to crisis, but it is perfectly okay to organise massive political gatherings amid a second wave.

Exams Are Bad, Political Rallies Not Bad, Double Standards of Maryam

In a tweet, the PML-N leader expressed solidarity with the protesting students. She questioned why the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT 2020) was being held when educational institutions have been closed due to the crisis.

“While all educational institutions are closed and exams are being postponed, MDCAT students are being forced to appear for MDCAT test by PMC,” tweeted Maryam, expressing concern for the families of the students.

But it seems the PML-N leader wants to use the medical entry tests

issue to gain political mileage, and second wave is just an excuse. The PML-N leader has no plan to postpone her Multan rally despite repeated government directives.

According to local media reports, the PML-N vice president said that she will go ahead with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in the southern Punjab city.

“I am taking part in the rally on instructions of my father Nawaz Sharif,” Maryam said, adding that her father has told her to carry on her political activities despite the loss of her grandmother. Shamim Akhtar who died in London on Sunday will be brought back by the end of this week.

Meanwhile, the Multan district administration has refused to grant permission for the rally, “We have not allowed public gatherings,” Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak was quoted by a local media outlet as saying.