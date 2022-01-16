A woman whose death threats led to an MP’s children fleeing their home in the middle of the night has been jailed for three and a half years.

Ex Probation Officer Jailed Sent ‘Bullet Through The Head’ Threat to MP Naz Shah

Sundas Alam threatened Bradford West’s Naz Shah with a “bullet through the head” in a series of emails in 2021.

Referencing the deaths of MPs Jo Cox and Sir David Amess, Judge Sean Morris said politicians “should not have to put up with threats”.

Alam, 30, from Bradford, was sentenced at York Crown Court.

Prosecutor Tom Storey said Alam worked for the probation service in West Yorkshire at the time she sent the threatening emails on 3 April.

He said she had contacted Ms Shah for help regarding claims of harassment but was directed elsewhere for support by the MP.

The barrister said Alam had used cloned email addresses to make it appear they were coming from someone else.

He said her efforts to conceal her identity had resulted in an innocent family being dragged out of their beds by armed police and

questioned for 20 hours after Ms Shah dialled 999.

In their victim impact statements the family said they had been “treated like terrorists or drug dealers”.

Alam, of Princeville Street, Bradford, had previously denied three charges of sending malicious communications and a charge of perverting the course of justice but changed her pleas to guilty on the third day of a trial.

At a sentencing hearing today, the court was told Ms Shah called the police after receiving several emails from a constituent threatening her and her children.

One read “you are going to die this week coming” and another “you won’t be seeing your children ever.”

They came from fake email addresses to make them seem as if they were being sent by someone else.

The incidents involved Alam sending emails reporting false offences which led to three others being wrongly accused and arrested.

Officers later found CCTV footage of Alam using her phone to sent the emails and arrested her.

Alam was sentenced to 18 months each for three counts of sending malicious communications, to be served concurrently, and two years for perverting the course of justice.

She was also handed a 10-year restraining order.