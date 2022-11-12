Ex-husband Sentenced To Death in Wajiha Swati (US Citizen) Murder Case

The Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka has given death sentence to the prime accused, Rizwan Habib, in murder case of Pakistani-American woman Wajiha Swati. Rizwan Habib is ex-husband of deceased Wajiha.

The court gave 7 years jail terms each to two accused Hurriyetaullah and Sultan, while three suspects including Yousuf, Zahida and Rasheed were acquitted.

The final arguments in the case were concluded just two days back when Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka recorded the statements of the public prosecutors and the defence counsels for all the six suspects in the case.

Case Background:

This case was registered by the Morgah police station on October 17, 2021. The victim had a dispute with the main accused of the

case, her ex-husband Rizwan Habib, over a valuable property worth billions of rupees.

The accused fraudulently called the victim from America to settle the dispute. However, on her arrival in the garrison city on October 16, she was brutally murdered by her ex-husband who shifted her body from Rawalpindi to the Lakki Marwat area of ​​Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in his car and buried it in a pit.

After the murder, the accused kept searching for the victim alongside the police. However, on his arrest, he revealed the secret and helped recover the body he had buried in the pit.

The main accused’s father Hurriyatullah, the driver and domestic servants Sultan, Rashid and Yusuf are co-accused in the case.

Earlier this month, American doctor, Dr Anthony Vinson, who conducted Swati’s post-mortem recorded his statement from Washington through a video link.