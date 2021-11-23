Ex-Husband of Laila Parveen Of PTI Arrested for Attacking Her in Court

Malir police have registered an FIR against lawyers for allegedly attacking Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Laila Parveen on the court’s premises.

Laila Parveen had lodged a complainant stating she along with her brother appeared before a court in a case filed against her former husband Advocate Ali Hasnain about a dishonoured cheque.

She stated that her former husband had given her a cheque worth Rs6.5 million which was bounced. Afterward, her brother had lodged a case against her former husband.

She alleged that her husband along with his colleagues verbally and physically abused her when she came to attend the hearing on Monday in a Malir district court.

“This is the height of injustice. My brother appear in the chambers of a judge in Malir Bar seeking justice but Ali Hussain and these terrorists disguised as lawyers held him hostage and brutally tortured him,” he alleged in

a video statement after the incident.

She said that her ex-husband was involved in extorting money from her in-laws by having multiple marriages. She said cases have also been registered against the accused in other cities of Pakistan

She said if the PTI cannot provide her justice then it cannot represent the people. She urged the prime minister and Chief Justice of Pakistan to provide her justice.

Member of the provincial assembly (MPA) Raja Azhar was present at the Malir City police station when the case was lodged. Speaking on the occasion, he demanded that the lawyers who beat up the woman activist be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, SITE Super Highway Police have arrested the ex-husband of Laila Perveen against the charges of torturing her. Police said they had arrested the accused on a complaint of a monetary dispute against Laila’s brother. Police revealed the accused also threatened the complainant in the police station after his arrest.